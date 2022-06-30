Amber Heard being investigated in 'ongoing' Aussie perjury case

Amber Heard is still being investigated in an ongoing perjury case in Australia.

Actor Amber Heard testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse on May 17, 2022. (Source: Associated Press)

A spokesperson at the Australian Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment confirmed the investigation, which stems from the importation of her two dogs into Australia seven years ago.

They told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, “The Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment is investigating allegations of perjury by Ms Heard during court proceedings for the 2015 illegal importation of (her) two dogs into Australia.”

The spokesperson was also quoted as saying the case is “ongoing”.

Heard, 36, was still married to her ex-husband Johnny Depp, 59, in May 2015 when the ‘Aquaman’ actress brought their two Yorkshire Terriers, Pistol and Boo, into the country without declaring the pets, despite the country having a strict quarantine policy.

The dogs failed to go through customs and adhere to Australia's 10-day quarantine rule and in July 2015 Heard was charged with two counts of illegally importing the animals.

After she pleaded guilty to falsifying travel documents in court the case was closed, with Heard and Depp filming an apology video in which the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor urged viewers to “declare everything”.

Depp told the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ show about the incident in September 2015: "We were under the impression we had all the paperwork done for the dogs. We were there with the dogs in front of everybody."

Depp and Heard’s video apology came a year later, in which she added she was “truly sorry” for not following the dog declaration rules.

Despite the case being declared closed, a spokesperson for Australia's Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment told E! News in October 2021 it was “seeking to obtain witness statements and once obtained, the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions will consider whether the evidence is sufficient to warrant pursuance of the matter”.

It comes after Heard lost her defamation case against Depp – who will be heading back to court in July in relation to an assault-related lawsuit from 2018 from a former colleague, Gregory Brooks.

Brooks worked as a location manager on the actor’s crime drama ‘City of Lies’ and the case is now set to go to trial, with Depp once again to be represented by his lawyer Camille Vasquez.

Brooks alleges he was verbally attacked and physically assaulted by Depp, leaving him in pain and with psychological injury – accusations denied by the actor.