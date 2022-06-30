36,000 need to change blood pressure med after carcinogen found

Almost 36,000 Kiwis will need to change their blood pressure medication after a carcinogen was detected in Accuretic tablets.

Accuretic, a medicine generally used to manage blood pressure. (Source: emedz)

Pharmac said the supply of the medicine, generally used to manage blood pressure, will be disrupted thanks to the detection of contaminant nitrosamine.

It said nitrosamines are believed to raise a small cumulative risk of cancer when taken long term. Cautious acceptable level limits have been set globally.

Varying levels of nitrosamines can be found in potable water, grilled foods, vegetables, and dairy products, as well as medicines.

Pharmac said the supply issue of Accuretic was "global", with voluntary recalls happening in countries such as Australia, Europe, the US and Canada.

"We want to ensure, first and foremost, that patients can continue to access funded treatment," Pharmac's director of operations Lisa Williams said.

"Medsafe has advised us that there is a very low risk to people who are taking Accuretic, and they should continue with their treatment because the risk associated with suddenly halting blood pressure medication exceeds that presented by the contaminant."

Those taking Accuretic will need to consult with their doctor about an alternative treatment when they're next due for a prescription. Pharmac will cover the cost of the GP clinic visit and prescription fees.

Williams said Pharmac had been working with Pfizer but had unable to secure an alternative to Accuretic.

"Unfortunately, because it's a global issue, no alternative brand is available in sufficient volumes for New Zealand and that can be verified as being free from contamination. This means there is currently no acceptable direct chemical substitute for New Zealanders taking this medicine," she explained.

Williams said losartan with hydrochlorothiazide is an appropriate alternative. It is currently funded and MedSafe approved.

"Pharmac has received assurances from its supplier, Teva, that there is sufficient stock of losartan with hydrochlorothiazide to accommodate patients transitioning from Accuretic."

There is also sufficient stock of another funded alternative which is angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors or angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs).

"We know that our healthcare sector is currently under a huge amount of strain, and that changing this many people to alternative treatments will add to that strain. We are asking clinicians to move their patients to alternative medicines as soon as possible, and we really appreciate the support that we know that both clinicians and pharmacists will provide to their patients," Williams said.