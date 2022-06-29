New emergency monitoring centre could make big difference

Source: Radio New Zealand

The emergency management minister says a new emergency monitoring centre will make a big difference to how quickly the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) can respond to rapidly escalating events.

NEMA 24/7 monitoring centre plaque.

NEMA 24/7 monitoring centre plaque. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Kieran McAnulty officially launched the Monitoring, Alerting and Reporting (MAR) Centre today.

The centre is a response to recommendations made in a 2018 ministerial review following the 2016 Kaikōura earthquake and 2017 Port Hills fires.

The review highlighted vulnerabilities in the system.

The MAR centre will work 24/7 so alerts can be provided and distributed more quickly.

McAnulty said the round-the-clock centre would remove the delays inherent in an on-call duty system.

"If people are in bed and they get a notification, there's a delay, because they need to get ready, they need to get their gear together, they need to send out a notification, they need to get down to the centre. That delay has now been removed by having this centre."

New Zealand was prone to natural disasters, which would only get worse and more frequent due to climate change, McAnulty said.

"We might be talking a difference of, let's say, worst-case scenario of fifteen minutes. But if it's a localised tsunami, fifteen minutes could be all the difference. By getting this up and running now, that could well prove in the future to make all the difference in a localised tsunami event."

McAnulty, who has only just taken on the portfolio, paid tribute to the recently-retired Kris Faafoi, who initiated the changes when he was minister.

"He recognised this was something we could do to improve what was already a pretty robust system. He made that commitment."

Civil Defence director Gary Knowles said the MAR Centre would provide timely and geographically accurate warnings, particularly where there was a tsunami threat.

"Our watch teams will monitor threats, alert the public when it's needed and report to Government on unfolding situations. It will also help regional Civil Defence groups and first responders respond to emergencies in their communities, and provide advice to local and central government."

The centre's launch forms part of the government's plan to strengthen the emergency management system, which was allocated $46.6m over four years in the 2021 Budget.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand

Popular Stories

1

1News weather presenter Renee Wright welcomes baby girl

2

Wellington transport: Govt backs light rail, extra Mt Vic tunnel

3

Take a look at Air NZ's new economy lie-flat option

4

All Black World Cup winner honoured with haka as he retires with win

5

Hamilton speaks out after retired champs' reported racist slur

Latest Stories

Jason Momoa has title awarded to him by the United Nations

Fare-free public transport would ease cost of living woes - report

Subway shooting: Man kills US worker over 'too much mayonnaise'

Youngest councillor enters Ruapehu District's mayoralty race

Almost 30% of Kiwis have been victims of crime in past year - report

Related Stories

Fare-free public transport would ease cost of living woes - report

Youngest councillor enters Ruapehu District's mayoralty race

Almost 30% of Kiwis have been victims of crime in past year - report

National 'a party for women' - Christopher Luxon