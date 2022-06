Death toll from Texas migrant truck tragedy rises to 51

Fifty-one people died after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer without air conditioning in the sweltering Texas heat, one of the worst tragedies to claim the lives of migrants smuggled across the border from Mexico. More than a dozen people — their bodies hot to the touch — were taken to hospitals, including four children.

Onlookers stand near the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies was discovered. (Source: Associated Press)

A city worker heard a cry for help from the truck parked on a lonely San Antonio back road on Tuesday and discovered the gruesome scene inside the trailer, Police Chief William McManus said. Hours later, body bags lay spread on the ground.

Forty-six people were found dead at the scene, authorities said. Five more later died after being taken to hospitals, said Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, the county’s top elected official said.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said those who died “were likely trying to find a better life”.

“This is nothing short of a horrific human tragedy,” Nirenberg said.

Attempts to cross the US border from Mexico have claimed thousands of lives in in both countries in recent decades.

President Joe Biden called the latest deaths “horrifying and heartbreaking”. He said initial reports were that smugglers or human traffickers were to blame.

“Exploiting vulnerable individuals for profit is shameful, as is political grandstanding around tragedy, and my administration will continue to do everything possible to stop human smugglers and traffickers from taking advantage of people who are seeking to enter the United States between ports of entry,” Biden said in a statement.

The home countries of all of the migrants and how long they were abandoned on the side of the road were not immediately known.

Twenty-two were from Mexico, seven from Guatemala and two from Honduras, Roberto Velasco Álvarez, head of the North America department in Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department, said on Twitter. Desperate families were reaching out to the Mexican consulate in San Antonio throughout the morning looking for their loved ones, an employee there said.

US border authorities are stopping migrants more often on the southern border than at any time in at least two decades. Migrants were stopped nearly 240,000 times in May, up by one-third from a year ago.

Comparisons to pre-pandemic levels are complicated because migrants expelled under a public health authority known as Title 42 face no legal consequences, encouraging repeat attempts. Authorities say 25% of encounters in May were with people who had been stopped at least once in the previous year.

South Texas has long been the busiest area for illegal border crossings. Migrants ride in vehicles through Border Patrol checkpoints to San Antonio, the closest major city, where they disperse across the United States.

Wolff said Wednesday that authorities believe the truck came from Laredo, a border city about 241 kilometres south.

“They had just parked it on the side of the road,” Wolff said. “Apparently had mechanical problems and left it there. The sheriff thinks it came across from Laredo.”

Officials were asking neighbouring counties to help with the number of bodies, he said.

San Antonio has been a recurring scene of tragedy and desperation in recent years involving migrants in semitrailers.

Ten migrants died in 2017 after being trapped inside a truck parked at a San Antonio Walmart. In 2003, the bodies of 19 migrants were found in a sweltering truck southeast of the city. More than 50 migrants were found alive in a trailer in 2018, driven by a man who said he was to be paid US$3000 (NZ$4800) and was sentenced to more than five years in prison.

“These drivers, they take money from the cartels and so on,” said state Senator Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat from San Antonio. “I’m sure many times these trucks end up at their destination successfully. Unfortunately, this has now happened all too often.”

Other incidents have occurred long before migrants reached the US border. In December, more than 50 died when a semitrailer filled with migrants rolled over on a highway in southern Mexico. In October, Mexican authorities reported finding 652 migrants packed into six trailers near the US border. They were stopped at a military checkpoint.

The truck discovered Tuesday was on the outskirts of San Antonio, next to a railroad track in an area surrounded by auto scrapyards that brush up against a busy freeway.

Officers arrived to find a body on the ground outside the trailer and a partially opened gate to the trailer. Three people were taken into custody, but it was unclear if they were definitively connected with human trafficking, McManus said. The trailer was gone Wednesday, and access to the area where it was found remained blocked.

Sixteen people were taken to hospitals with heat-related illnesses, with four later dying. At least four were in critical condition, according to the hospitals. Among them were a 23-year-old woman in serious condition and an adolescent male in critical condition at University Hospital in San Antonio, Wolff said.

Those taken to the hospital were hot to the touch and dehydrated, and no water was found in the trailer, said Fire Chief Charles Hood.

“They were suffering from heat stroke and exhaustion," Hood said. "It was a refrigerated tractor-trailer, but there was no visible working AC unit on that rig.”

Temperatures in San Antonio on Tuesday approached 38 degrees Celsius. Heat poses a serious danger, particularly when temperatures rise severely inside vehicles.