Building in Auckland's Royal Oak ravaged by fire

Bus services in an Auckland suburb were affected on Wednesday morning by a building fire near a major roundabout.

Bus 30 was forced to detour and a number of bus stops into the city were closed for about 30 minutes after a fire in a building near the Royal Oak roundabout.

Witnesses reported seeing flames pouring from the building around 5.40am.

A witness told 1News she understands the building is popular restaurant Happy Boy, the back of which caught fire in late May. It has been closed since.

ADVERTISEMENT

A building in Royal Oak left blackened by fire. (Source: 1News)

The witness said she could see smoke damage to the windows.

Photos show the building has been left with extensive damage.

Auckland Transport said the 30 bus service has since returned to its normal route.

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) said it would not be commenting as some of its firefighters are on strike.

The fire comes a day after more than 100 firefighters tackled a blaze in nearby Penrose, which prompted a warning of potentially toxic smoke for three suburbs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have been contacted for comment.