Building in Auckland's Royal Oak ravaged by fire

Source: 1News

Bus services in an Auckland suburb were affected on Wednesday morning by a building fire near a major roundabout.

Bus 30 was forced to detour and a number of bus stops into the city were closed for about 30 minutes after a fire in a building near the Royal Oak roundabout.

Witnesses reported seeing flames pouring from the building around 5.40am.

A witness told 1News she understands the building is popular restaurant Happy Boy, the back of which caught fire in late May. It has been closed since.

A building in Royal Oak left blackened by fire.

A building in Royal Oak left blackened by fire. (Source: 1News)

The witness said she could see smoke damage to the windows.

Photos show the building has been left with extensive damage.

Auckland Transport said the 30 bus service has since returned to its normal route.

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) said it would not be commenting as some of its firefighters are on strike.

The fire comes a day after more than 100 firefighters tackled a blaze in nearby Penrose, which prompted a warning of potentially toxic smoke for three suburbs.

Police have been contacted for comment.

New ZealandAuckland

Popular Stories

1

1News weather presenter Renee Wright welcomes baby girl

2

Wellington transport: Govt backs light rail, extra Mt Vic tunnel

3

Take a look at Air NZ's new economy lie-flat option

4

All Black World Cup winner honoured with haka as he retires with win

5

Hamilton speaks out after retired champs' reported racist slur

Latest Stories

Jason Momoa has title awarded to him by the United Nations

Fare-free public transport would ease cost of living woes - report

Subway shooting: Man kills US worker over 'too much mayonnaise'

Youngest councillor enters Ruapehu District's mayoralty race

Almost 30% of Kiwis have been victims of crime in past year - report

Related Stories

Fare-free public transport would ease cost of living woes - report

Murder charge laid over Auckland assault death

Investigation findings into Middlemore patient death due this week

Chlöe Swarbrick debates greyhound racing ethics