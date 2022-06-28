3 dead after passenger train collides with dump truck in US

Source: Associated Press

A passenger train travelling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri on Tuesday with at least three people killed and many injured.

The Southwest Chief was carrying about 243 passengers when it collided with a dump truck near Mendon at 1.42pm on Monday local time, Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said.

Missouri police say three people were killed, two on the train and one in the dump truck.

Social media posts from the scene show several rail cars on their sides. The Missouri Highway Patrol said eight cars derailed.

Three passengers were taken from the scene to University Hospital in Columbia, hospital spokesman Eric Maze said. He did not have information on their conditions.

The Highway Patrol and other local law enforcement units were at the scene to help and Amtrak said it has deployed resources to the site.

Mendon, with a population of about 160, is about 135 kilometres northeast of Kansas City.

