Toxic gas released in Jordan port kills 13, injures 250

Source: Associated Press

A crane loading chlorine tanks onto a ship in Jordan's port of Aqaba on Tuesday dropped one of them, causing an explosion of toxic yellow smoke that killed at least 13 people and sickened some 250, authorities said.

Toxic leak at Jordan port.

Toxic leak at Jordan port. (Source: Associated Press)

Video carried on state TV showed the moment the tank exploded, sending dockworkers scrambling to escape the toxic cloud. Some 200 people were hospitalised.

The Public Security Directorate, which initially described it as a gas leak, said authorities sealed off the area after evacuating the injured and sent specialists in to address the situation.

State-run Jordan TV said 13 people were killed. Al-Mamlaka TV, another official outlet, said 199 were still being treated in hospitals. The Public Security Directorate said a total of 251 people were injured.

Dr. Jamal Obeidat, a local health official, urged people to stay inside and close windows and doors. The nearest residential area is 25 kilometres away.

Aqaba is on the northern tip of the Red Sea, next to the Israeli city of Eilat, which is just across the border. Both are popular beach and diving destinations.

Eilat's emergency services said in a statement that there was no impact on the city but that they were following the situation closely.

WorldAccidentsMiddle East

Popular Stories

1

$12.25m Lotto win represents 'freedom' for Whakatāne woman

2

8028 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, teen among 16 deaths

3

Christchurch man in 20s identified as missing Maruia Falls swimmer

4

Fair Go viewer rescues two victims of elaborate container scam

5

Family First does not qualify for charitable status, court rules

Latest Stories

ER, Dexter actress Mary Mara dies in apparent drowning

At least 40 people found dead in back of truck in South Texas

All Blacks' Covid casualties means 'guys are stepping up' - Cane

National MP maintains he was not 'gagged' over abortion post

8028 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, teen among 16 deaths

Related Stories

3 dead after passenger train collides with dump truck in US

Afghans bury dead, dig for survivors after earthquake

Woman, two dogs killed by lightning in California

Footage shows plane on fire after landing at Miami airport