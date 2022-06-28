Russia launches deadly missile strike on Ukraine shopping centre

Scores of civilians were feared killed or wounded in a Russian missile strike on a crowded shopping mall in Ukraine's central city of Kremenchuk, Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday morning.

In this image made from video provided by Ukrainian State Emergency Service, firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a shopping center burned after a rocket attack in Kremenchuk, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Telegram post that the number of victims was “unimaginable,” citing reports that more than 1000 civilians were inside at the time of the attack. Images from the scene showed giant plumes of black smoke from the shopping centre engulfed in flames, as emergency crews rushed in and onlookers watched in distress.

At least 10 people were dead and more than 40 wounded, according to the Ukrainian regional governor.

Zelensky said the target presented “no threat to the Russian army” and had “no strategic value.” He accused Russia of sabotaging “people’s attempts to live a normal life, which make the occupiers so angry.”

The Ukrainian military said the shopping centre was hit by missiles fired by Russian Tu-22M3 long-range bombers from the skies over Russia’s western Kursk region.

The secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, Oleksiy Danilov, said that one missile hit the shopping centre and another struck a sports arena in Kremenchuk.

The Russian strike carried echoes of attacks earlier in the war that caused large numbers of civilian casualties - such as one in March on a Mariupol theatre where many civilians had holed up, killing an estimated 600, and another in April on a train station in eastern Kramatorsk that left at least 59 people dead.

“Russia continues to take out its impotence on ordinary civilians. It is useless to hope for decency and humanity on its part,” Zelensky said.

Mayor Vitaliy Maletskiy wrote on Facebook that the attack “hit a very crowded area, which is 100% certain not to have any links to the armed forces.”

The attack came as Russia was mounting an all-out assault on the last Ukrainian stronghold in eastern Ukraine's Luhansk province, “pouring fire” on the city of Lysychansk from the ground and air, according to the local governor.

Russian forces appeared to step up an offensive centring on trying to wrest the eastern Donbas region from Ukraine after forcing government troops out of the neighbouring city of Sievierodonetsk in recent days.

Western leaders, meanwhile, pledged steadfast and continued support for Kyiv. NATO will agree to deliver further military support to Ukraine - including secure communication and anti-drone systems - when its leaders convene in Spain for a summit, according to the military alliance's secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg.

Overall, Zelensky's office said at least six civilians were killed and 31 others wounded as part of intense Russian shelling against various Ukrainian cities over the past 24 hours - including Kyiv and major cities in the country’s south and east, but not counting the attack in Kremenchuk.

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a shopping center burned after a rocket attack in Kremenchuk. (Source: Associated Press)

It said Russian forces fired rockets that killed two people and wounded five overnight in and near Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, and continued to target the key southern port of Odesa. A missile attack destroyed residential buildings and wounded six people, including a child, it said.

In Lysychansk, at least five high-rise buildings in the city and the last road bridge were damaged over the past day, the regional governor said. A crucial highway linking the city to government-held territory to the south was rendered impassable by shelling.

The city had a prewar population of around 100,000, approximately one-tenth of whom remain.