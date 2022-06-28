ER, Dexter actress Mary Mara dies in apparent drowning

Source: Associated Press

Mary Mara, who appeared on television shows including Ray Donovan, Dexter and ER in an acting career that spanned more than 30 years, has died in what New York authorities said appeared to be a drowning accident.

Actress Mary Mara.

Actress Mary Mara. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The New York State Police said a woman identified as Mara, 61, was found shortly after 8am Sunday (local time) in the St. Lawrence River near Cape Vincent, in upstate New York close to the Canadian border.

Police said that an official cause of death is still pending, but that there were no signs of foul play and that it appeared Mara drowned while swimming.

In a statement, her manager, Craig Dorfman, described her as “electric, funny, and a true individual" who was well-loved, as well as a tremendous actress.

Her earliest acting credit goes back to the 1989 movie The Preppie Murder. The New York native worked regularly ever since, in a combination of repeat characters in some shows and appearances in others.

She acted in movies including Mr. Saturday Night with Billy Crystal and Prom Night. Her last credit was in 2020, in a movie called Break Even.

