At least 40 people found dead in back of truck in South Texas

Source: Associated Press

A US official says at least 40 people have been found dead inside a tractor-trailer truck in a presumed migrant smuggling attempt in South Texas.

Police at scene of migrants death in San Antonio.

Police at scene of migrants death in San Antonio. (Source: Associated Press)

The official says 15 others in the truck were taken to hospitals in San Antonio, where the bodies were found on Tuesday.

It may be the deadliest tragedy among thousands who have died attempting to cross the US border from Mexico in recent decades.

Ten migrants died in 2017 after being trapped inside a truck that was parked at a Walmart in San Antonio. In 2003, 19 migrants were found in a sweltering truck southeast of San Antonio.

Big rigs emerged as a popular smuggling method in the early 1990s amid a surge in US border enforcement in San Diego and El Paso, Texas, which were then the busiest corridors for illegal crossings.

Before that, people paid small fees to mom-and-pop operators to get them across a largely unguarded border. As crossing became exponentially more difficult after the 2001 terror attacks in the US, migrants were led through more dangerous terrain and paid thousands of dollars more.

Heat poses a serious danger, particularly when temperatures can rise severely inside vehicles. Weather in the San Antonio area was mostly cloudy on Monday (Tuesday NZ time), but temperatures approached 100 degrees.

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth America

Popular Stories

1

$12.25m Lotto win represents 'freedom' for Whakatāne woman

2

8028 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, teen among 16 deaths

3

Christchurch man in 20s identified as missing Maruia Falls swimmer

4

Fair Go viewer rescues two victims of elaborate container scam

5

Family First does not qualify for charitable status, court rules

Latest Stories

ER, Dexter actress Mary Mara dies in apparent drowning

At least 40 people found dead in back of truck in South Texas

All Blacks' Covid casualties means 'guys are stepping up' - Cane

National MP maintains he was not 'gagged' over abortion post

8028 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, teen among 16 deaths

Related Stories

3 dead after passenger train collides with dump truck in US

US providing advanced missile system to Ukraine

Body of Detroit boy, 3, found in freezer; mother charged

Five-month-old baby girl fatally shot in Chicago car