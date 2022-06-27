NSW level State of Origin series with crushing win

Nathan Cleary has led NSW to a 44-12 win over Queensland in Perth to square the State of Origin series 1-1.

Angus Crichton of the Blues celebrates with Siosifa Talakai (L) and Nathan Cleary (R) after scoring a try. (Source: Getty)

The star No.7 set up two tries, scored two of his own and caused Queensland constant grief with his kicking game to slowly wear down Billy Slater's side.

The dominant victory followed an upset 16-10 loss in Sydney with NSW now chasing a win in Brisbane's third game to seal the series from 1-0 for just the fourth time.

The Blues kept Queensland to 20 points or less for an incredible 14th consecutive game, the Maroons' attack potent early but simply starved of opportunity.

Queensland enjoyed just 29% of the territory and 41% possession and had just six tackles in the Blues' 20-metre zone compared to the Blues' 33.

Tries to Felise Kaufusi and Cameron Munster, both set up by fullback Kalyn Ponga, put Queensland ahead 12-8 approaching halftime.

But the Blues responded, Brian To'o's crucial try coming after six consecutive sets as referee Ashley Klein penalised Queensland's attempts to slow down the ruck.

Kaufusi was the fall guy, his sin-binning coming just before To'o's go-ahead four-pointer on halftime.

And while they didn't cross again during the 10 minutes he was off the field, the hammering Queensland's defence took eventually told.

Debutant Murray Taulagi dropped a towering Cleary bomb and the halfback then floated a pass for Daniel Tupou to score.

Another Cleary kick had Ponga trapped in goal before his halves partner Jarome Luai beat second-gamer Jeremiah Nanai's tackle to score.

And soon after Matt Burton stripped Dane Gagai of possession, Cleary scored his first Origin try in his 12th game.

He wasn't finished, stepping through two defenders to notch a double and continue Queensland's pain in Perth after a 38-6 loss at Optus Stadium on their previous visit in 2019.

It justified coach Brad Fittler's sweeping changes that saw a record-equalling seven Penrith players starting as well as the Panthers 2021 premiership player Burton.

Queensland winger Selwyn Cobbo was brought back to earth after the 20-year-old's fine debut, unable to make an offensive impact and throwing in four errors.

Man of the match in Sydney, Cameron Munster was also blunted, twice having kicks smothered in the first half.