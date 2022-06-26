National MP removes post 'causing distress' after abortion ruling

National Party leader Christopher Luxon says a social media post by MP Simon O'Connor was removed as it was "causing distress".

National's Simon O'Connor (Source: 1News)

O'Connor had posted on Facebook saying it was a "good day" after abortion rights in the US were curtailed.

The 50-year-old Roe v Wade decision was overturned by the US Supreme Court on Saturday. O'Connor's post did not specifically refer to the abortion decision - but it has now been removed.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon, who describes himself as "pro-life", said abortion laws in Aotearoa would not be changed under a future National government.

Luxon said the overturning of Roe vs Wade in the US was "distressing for many women" and he empathised with them.

He said peoples' views on abortion were deeply held and it was important to him that New Zealand women had certainty about what National would do if elected.

Luxon said the post by O'Connor was taken down because it was causing distress and did not represent the position of the National Party.

A Facebook post made by National MP Simon O'Connor that has since been deleted. (Source: Facebook)

A statement from the party's spokesperson said there was a range of views in the party and the public on the topic, which is why it was a conscience vote in Parliament.

Former National Party press secretary Ben Thomas said the social media post was a distraction for the party's leader.

The political commentator said that while O'Connor was entitled to post his views, the issue was divisive and unpopular.

"Politically in New Zealand, it just creates headaches for a leader who has no interest in that being part of his party's political platform."

