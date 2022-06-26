Mid-year road toll reaches 190, highest since 2018

The mid-year road toll is the highest it has been since at least 2018.
So far this year, there have been 190 deaths.
Last week, seven people including a baby, died in a crash between a refrigerator truck and a van on State Highway 1 south of Picton.
In 2018, the mid-year toll by the end of June was 181. That year, 378 people died on the roads in total, and it was the worst-equal annual toll since 2009.
ADVERTISEMENT
A Waka Kotahi spokesperson, Tara Macmillan, said the numbers this year were expected to be worse because of the easing in Covid-19 travel restrictions.
But she said they demonstrated the need to further push the strategy of aiming for zero road deaths.