England can become 'special team' - Eddie Jones

England's rugby side are in a rut, but coach Eddie Jones says they will become a special team if they come up trumps in Australia.

Eddie Jones reacts after the 2019 RWC semi-final. (Source: Getty)

The pressure is firmly on Jones following England's failed Six Nations campaign and this week's embarrassing 52-21 loss to the Barbarians.

Jones led England to a 3-0 series victory in Australia in 2016.

It was the first time England had won a Test series in Australia, and Jones has gone on to compile a dominant 8-0 record against the Wallabies as coach of England.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones faces a tough ask to repeat those heroics given England's struggles, but he is imploring his team to grasp the opportunity that lays ahead.

"Australia is a place where you can become a special team," Jones said.

"You just look at the record between Australian and English sporting teams.

"We've got 10 blokes here who have done it before, being the only English rugby team to win in Australia.

"You find out a lot about the players. And for the players, it's a great opportunity for them to be part of something special."

Jones said it was imperative for his side to take the battle up to the Wallabies.

"We're going to have to be really aggressive against the Aussies, because they come at you," Jones said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones was quick to dismiss his 8-0 record against the Wallabies as England coach.

"It doesn't give me any pleasure and I never reflect on it," he said.

"We don't start with any advantage. It's not like the Stawell Gift where we get a 20-metre head start on the opposition because of the record.

"We've got good players in our team. We've been able to play a style of rugby that probably doesn't suit Australia, and counteract their strengths.

"Australian rugby is traditionally attacking, they like to move the ball, there's a lot of lateral ball movement.

"We've been able to counter that, and then find ways to score points against them."

Jones predicts Australia will continue with a fast-paced style of game.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm sure Australia won't be encouraging too many lineouts in the game," he said.

"Their general pattern against us is that they don't kick out, they kick in.

"And with Nic White potentially at nine and Quade Cooper at 10, they might continually play that long kicking game."