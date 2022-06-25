Anna Faris became 'somebody that I didn't recognise' after divorce

Source: Bang Showbiz

Anna Faris "turned into somebody [she] didn't recognise" after getting divorced.

Actress Anna Faris.

Actress Anna Faris. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The 45-year-old actress - who was married to Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008 and Chris Pratt from 2009 to 2018 and wed Michael Barrett last year - believes there is a "shift" that happens to a person when their marriage breaks down for good and she recalled how it "hit hard" particularly when her first union ended.

Speaking to Chelsea Handler on her Dear Chelsea podcast, she said: "I'm like a divorce veteran because I've been divorced twice.

"It hit hard the first time. I turned into somebody that I didn't recognise.

"I was always the kind of person that had their fridge filled. And I hosted a lot of dinners. That was back when I had friends.

"[After the divorce] I found myself in this apartment with just beer and mustard in the fridge.

"I was going out all the time. I had no one to text or call and say, 'Hey, can I do this?' essentially."

The former Mom actress - who has nine-year-old son Jack with Pratt - found it to be an "incredibly liberating" time because she "reverted" back to her 17-year-old self.

She recalled: "I went to a bar, I was like, 'Look how dangerous I am.'"

But she was also "terrified" that people wouldn't find her desirable any more.

She said: "I was terrified that I wasn't a good lover. Especially when I was younger, I was so self-conscious of my body. I didn't want anybody to see it. But I would dance on the edges of it. I wanted to be desired desperately."

The House Bunny star thinks her current marriage "feels healthier" than any of her previous relationships.

She said: This time, it has been easier for me to accept a lot of love. I still kind of struggle with it but... When I was younger, if there was a lot of love — I must've subconsciously liked a chase ... It feels healthier, though, whatever it is. It feels like I can be loved."

EntertainmentMoviesNorth America

Popular Stories

1

People should be prepared for power outages - Consumer NZ

2

Anna Faris became 'somebody that I didn't recognise' after divorce

3

1 hospitalised after car slams into Auckland traffic lights

4

US Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade abortion ruling

5

West Coast man's bush hut hidden away from civilisation

Latest Stories

England can become 'special team' - Eddie Jones

Pilots in line for big raises amid global travel disruptions

1 hospitalised after car slams into Auckland traffic lights

Anna Faris became 'somebody that I didn't recognise' after divorce

Biden vows abortion fight, takes aim at 'extreme' court ruling

Related Stories

Review: Elvis movie bucks tired musical biopic trends

Muru, a response to the Tūhoe raids, releases first trailer

Review: Whina Cooper biopic is long overdue

Doco about real life James Bonds premieres in NZ