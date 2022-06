A rescue helicopter operation is underway after a person is missing in the water in the Tasman region of Shenandoah.

Maruia Falls, River, waterfall, South Island. (Source: Getty)

Police said in a statement that one person was pulled from the water at about 12.10pm at Maruia Falls, however a second person is missing.

A rescue helicopter has been dispatched and on call Search and Rescue staff have been notified.

