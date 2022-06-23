Woman, two dogs killed by lightning in California

Source: Associated Press

A woman and two dogs were killed by a lightning strike as thunderstorms pounded Southern California, authorities said.

Cloud formations move over Elysian Park overlooking the San Gabriel Mountains in Los Angeles,

Cloud formations move over Elysian Park overlooking the San Gabriel Mountains in Los Angeles, (Source: Associated Press)

The fatal lightning strike was reported at 8.50am near the San Gabriel River in Pico Rivera, said Los Angeles County sheriff's Sgt. Jonathan Branham.

“It was a female Hispanic adult who had been struck by lightning and did not survive her injuries,” he said. “She was walking two dogs and the dogs were also deceased.”

The woman was not immediately identified. The city ordered its work crews and summer camps indoors, and cancelled outdoor activities including a farmers market.

The thunderstorms were caused by a low-pressure system off the coast pulling monsoonal moisture northward into the region, meteorologists said.

Southern California Edison reported power outages affecting more than 27,000 customers.

The National Weather Service said most rainfall was light but there were exceptions, including a cell over the San Gabriel Mountains in Los Angeles County where a gauge recorded nearly an inch of rain.

The lightning raised concern about the potential for fires in the drought-stricken region, and lifeguards closed some Orange County beaches.

Forecasters said the weather would start calming down and then become more typical June conditions.

WorldNorth AmericaAccidents

Popular Stories

1

1 person wins $12m Lotto Powerball jackpot

2

Serena Williams wins big, advances to semi-finals

3

Power cuts avoided after Transpower resolves generation issues

4

Auckland liquor store targeted by ram-raiders

5

House values in half of New Zealand’s suburbs in decline

Latest Stories

Live: Ardern talks at official reopening of Parliament grounds after protest

Serena Williams wins 1st match of comeback after year away

Murder charge laid after man found dead in West Auckland

Heavy rain in store for Northland, Tasman and Westland ranges

Missing Wellington teen found 'safe and well'

Related Stories

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall 'to divorce'

January 6 hearing: doxxed US electoral workers feared for lives

Footage shows plane on fire after landing at Miami airport

Bill Cosby sexually abused teenager in 1975, civil jury finds