Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall 'to divorce'

Source: AAP

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and actress Jerry Hall are getting a divorce, the New York Times reports, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall.

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall. (Source: Getty)

Murdoch got married to Hall in a low-key ceremony in central London in March 2016.

The Fox Corp chairman and his former supermodel wife were frequent fodder for the tabloids, which chronicled their marriage at Spencer House and the festivities surrounding the elder Murdoch's 90th birthday celebration last year at Tavern on the Green in New York City.

Murdoch's divorce, his fourth, is unlikely to alter the ownership structure of businesses he holds stakes in, which include Fox Corp, the parent company of Fox News Channel, and News Corp publisher of the Wall Street Journal, according to the report.

The 91-year-old Murdoch controls News Corp and Fox Corp through a Reno, Nevada-based family trust that holds roughly a 40 per cent stake in voting shares of each company.

Bryce Tom, a spokesman for Murdoch, declined to comment.

A representative for Hall, who is 65, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

WorldMediaNorth America

Popular Stories

1

1 person wins $12m Lotto Powerball jackpot

2

House values in half of New Zealand’s suburbs in decline

3

Auckland liquor store targeted by ram-raiders

4

Crash victim's mum wants adults to stop youth breaching licences

5

Murder charge laid over death of Auckland baby

Latest Stories

UK inflation rate hits new 40-year high of 9.1%

National grid operator Transpower issues power cut warning

Auckland liquor store targeted by ram-raiders

Otago town drops to -11C as cold weather continues around NZ

Murder charge laid over death of Auckland baby

Related Stories

January 6 hearing: doxxed US electoral workers feared for lives

Footage shows plane on fire after landing at Miami airport

Bill Cosby sexually abused teenager in 1975, civil jury finds

Police response to Uvalde shooting an 'abject failure' - official