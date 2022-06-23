Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall 'to divorce'

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and actress Jerry Hall are getting a divorce, the New York Times reports, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall. (Source: Getty)

Murdoch got married to Hall in a low-key ceremony in central London in March 2016.

The Fox Corp chairman and his former supermodel wife were frequent fodder for the tabloids, which chronicled their marriage at Spencer House and the festivities surrounding the elder Murdoch's 90th birthday celebration last year at Tavern on the Green in New York City.

Murdoch's divorce, his fourth, is unlikely to alter the ownership structure of businesses he holds stakes in, which include Fox Corp, the parent company of Fox News Channel, and News Corp publisher of the Wall Street Journal, according to the report.

The 91-year-old Murdoch controls News Corp and Fox Corp through a Reno, Nevada-based family trust that holds roughly a 40 per cent stake in voting shares of each company.

Bryce Tom, a spokesman for Murdoch, declined to comment.

A representative for Hall, who is 65, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.