Power cuts avoided after Transpower resolves generation issues

Transpower has resolved issues with its backup generation system, avoiding a nationwide power shortage.

Power lines, (Source: istock.com)

The national grid operator had issued a New Zealand-wide emergency over a power shortage after wind generation dropped and its energy buffer system ran into issues.

A Transpower spokesperson told 1News generation came back on after they asked lines companies to reduce their energy load.

“Everything worked as intended,” they said.

Earlier, Transpower’s system operator advised there was a risk of insufficient generation and reserve offers to meet demand and provide coverage in a major N-1 event.

Transpower asked people to reduce their power consumption if possible, by turning off non-essential lights and delaying charging mobile and laptop devices.

Normal generation was due to resume about 9am on Thursday, and Transpower was working with local lines companies to manage controllable load by turning off hot water systems, a spokesperson said.

The shortage was caused by an issue at the Stratford TCC gas power plant, and a sudden drop in wind speed, Transpower said.

The morning peak would be managed by power companies managing ripple-controlled water, unless something unexpected occurred.

It comes as New Zealand shivers through a cold snap, with NIWA reporting a temperature of -11.2C at Middlemarch in Otago.