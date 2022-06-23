'Number of people' injured in Auckland's Murrays Bay; person in custody

Multiple people have been injured in an incident in Murrays Bay on Auckland's North Shore.

Police at the scene in Mairangi Bay. (Source: Supplied)

Police say a person is in custody over the incident in which they understand a "number of people" have been injured.

"At this early stage we are still working to confirm the exact number and nature of injuries," they said.

"A person is in police custody and is assisting us with inquiries."

Diversions are in place and people are asked to avoid the area.

A member of the public told 1News from nearby Mairangi Bay they heard screaming.

An officer at the cordon in Mairangi Bay. (Source: 1News)

"I live just in front of the beach and I hear all the screaming and then all the cops was there, with someone in the floor."

"People was screaming ... I heard that all began in Murrays Bay."

Café BayBay owner Isaac Hong told 1News there was a stabbing.

"There is a bus stop across the road and the first stabbing happened there."

He said he saw the police helicopter in the area, as well as "maybe two, three ambulances" and "lots of police cars, on and off".

Writing on Facebook, Auckland City councillor Chris Darby praised the police's "quick response" and the "brave intervention of a group of construction workers who foiled the attacker".

Police will hold a press conference about the incident at 2.45pm which will be live streamed here on 1News.co.nz.

