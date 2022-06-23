National grid operator Transpower issues power cut warning

The national grid operator has issued a New Zealand-wide emergency over a power shortage.

Power lines, (Source: istock.com)

Its system operator advised there was a risk of insufficient generation and reserve offers to meet demand and provide coverage in a major N-1 event.

Transpower asked people to reduce their power consumption if possible, by turning off non-essential lights and delaying charging mobile and laptop devices.

Normal generation was due to resume about 9am, and Transpower was working with local lines companies to manage controllable load by turning off hot water systems, the spokesperson said.

The shortage was caused by an issue at the Stratford TCC gas power plant, and a sudden drop in wind speed, Transpower said.

The morning peak would be managed by power companies managing ripple-controlled water, unless something unexpected occurred.

It comes as New Zealand shivers through a cold snap, with NIWA reporting a temperature of -11.2C at Middlemarch in Otago.