Police response to Uvalde shooting an 'abject failure' - official

The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety says three minutes after a gunman entered a school where he slaughtered 19 elementary students and two teachers there was sufficient armed law enforcement on scene to stop the gunman.

During the siege, frustrated onlookers urged police officers to charge into the school, according to witnesses.

Yet police officers armed with rifles stood and waited in a school hallway for nearly an hour while the gunman carried out the massacre.

Col. Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, called the police response "an abject failure."

McCraw testified at a state Senate hearing on the police handling of the tragedy.

McCraw told the Senate committee that Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde school district police chief, decided to put the lives of officers ahead of the lives of children.

The public safety chief began outlining for the committee a series of missed opportunities.

Delays in the law enforcement response have been the focus of the federal, state and local investigation of the massacre and its aftermath.

