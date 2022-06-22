Footage shows plane on fire after landing at Miami airport

Source: Associated Press

A passenger plane carrying 126 people caught fire after landing on Wednesday at Miami International Airport when landing gear collapsed, though no serious injuries were reported, authorities said.

The fire was caused by the collapse of landing gear on a Red Air flight arriving from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Miami-Dade Aviation Department spokesman Greg Chin said in an email to The Associated Press.

The plane was carrying 126 people, and three were taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries, he added.

Other passengers were being bussed from the plane to the terminal.

TV news images showed the plane appeared to have come to rest in grass beside the runway and it and a large area around it were apparently doused with with firefighters' chemicals. At least three firefighting vehicles were positioned nearby.

WorldTransportAccidentsNorth America

Popular Stories

1

Full video: Verrall, Bloomfield on preparing for future variants

2

Canterbury town records -11C as temps plunge around country

3

'Crusader 252 forever' - Pablo Matera posts emotional farewell

4

Ex-All Black Carl Hayman opens up on dementia battle

5

Mongrel Mob, Black Power members arrested in Wairoa raids

Latest Stories

Kiwis name four debutants to face Tonga, Manu at fullback

Full video: Verrall, Bloomfield on preparing for future variants

5499 new Covid cases on Wednesday, 18 deaths reported

Mother-daughter duo taking on new era in women's hoops

Bill Cosby sexually abused teenager in 1975, civil jury finds

Related Stories

Bill Cosby sexually abused teenager in 1975, civil jury finds

Police response to Uvalde shooting an 'abject failure' - official

Waka Kotahi admits failing to meet road safety strategy targets

Facebook removes US Senate candidate's 'RINO hunting' video