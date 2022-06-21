Woman on honeymoon dies in golf buggy crash at Australian resort

Source: 1News / AAP

A woman has died after a golf buggy rolled over on Queensland's Hamilton Island, with police reporting the victim was on her honeymoon.

Hamilton Island

Hamilton Island (Source: istock.com)

The vehicle was travelling on Whitsunday Boulevard on Monday afternoon when it made a U-turn, police say.

The passenger, a 29-year-old NSW woman, died after the buggy rolled. The male driver was uninjured.

7News says the pair had wed just days before the tragedy.

"The couple were on Hamilton Island celebrating their honeymoon at the time," Queensland Police Acting Inspector Anthony Cowan said on Tuesday.

"It’s obviously a tragic accident - golf buggies are a common mode of transport on Hamilton Island."

He said initial indications were that dangerous or intoxicated driving were not involved and it may have been a case of inexperience.

"Whilst turning it’s rolled on its side and unfortunately the female has fallen out and sustained life-threatening injuries," he said.

"I think they had been married three days."

Hamilton Island banned the use of lager six-seater buggies and those powered by petrol after a crash in 2016 that left nine people injured.

Investigations are continuing.

