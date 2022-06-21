QLD ambush sees man stabbed to death, home set alight

Source: AAP

A man has been ambushed and stabbed to death by four men at a Laidley home, west of Brisbane.

A police car in Australia. (Source: istock.com)

The 48-year-old man was attacked near the rear stairs of the Patrick Street home just before 10pm on Monday.

The man's partner heard the attack and was confronted by the alleged offenders, who set the house alight before escaping.

The victim suffered horrific injuries but was still alive when emergency services arrived, Acting Detective Superintendent Garry Watts told reporters on Tuesday.

Despite paramedics' efforts, the victim died at the scene a short time later.

Police are investigating if drugs or a drug debt may have been a motive for the attack.

"We don't believe it was a random attack, we believe it was a targeted attack on the victim," Det Watts said.

Police are searching for at least four men, aged in their late teens to early 20s and ask anyone with information to contact detectives.

