A person has been seriously injured in an incident near Matamata in Waikato in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police say the incident happened on Waghorn Road in Wardville, where they were called to at around 1.35am.

One person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Police are investigating the incident and are trying to find "those involved".

Cordons are in place in the vicinity of Waghorn Road.