Jennifer Aniston clears up rumours over Friends salad recipe

Jennifer Aniston has ended years of speculation over the salad she was supposed to have eaten for lunch every day while filming Friends.

Jennifer Aniston (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The Hollywood actress was said to have regularly enjoyed a modified Cobb salad while filming the hit sitcom and a recipe purporting to recreate the dish later became a viral sensation after it emerged on TikTok in recent years.

However, Jennifer is adamant the recipe is not her salad, telling Shape: "I'm sorry, I feel like I'm disappointing everybody, but that's not my salad. It looks delicious, but it's not the salad that I had on Friends."

The dish known as the Jennifer Aniston Salad is featured in thousands of social media posts and consists of bulgur wheat, cucumbers, parsley, mint, red onion, chickpeas, feta cheese and chopped pistachio nuts.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Jennifer says her salad was "totally different" and actually consisted of lettuce, chicken, egg whites, garbanzo beans, bacon, and a vinaigrette dressing while she sometimes added pecorino cheese to the dish.

In a previous interview with Elle, Jennifer insisted the viral recipe has too many chickpeas in it, adding: "(I) would never have that much chickpea in a salad, to be honest. Not good for the digestive tract."

The story about the salad is believed to have started back in 2010 when Jennifer's Friends co-star Courteney Cox mentioned the cast's lunch habits in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

She revealed Jennifer, Lisa Kudrow and herself would all have the same meal every day - and it was a recipe devised by Jennifer.

Courteney told the publication: "Jennifer and Lisa (Kudrow) and I ate lunch together every single day for 10 years. And we always had the same thing - a Cobb salad. But it wasn’t really a Cobb salad. It was a Cobb salad that Jennifer doctored up with turkey bacon and garbanzo beans and I don’t know what.

"She just has a way with food, which really helps. Because if you’re going to eat the same salad every day for 10 years, it’d better be a good salad, right?"