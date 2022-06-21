Hong Kong's famous floating restaurant sinks at sea

Source: Associated Press

Hong Kong’s iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant has capsized and sunk in the South China Sea less than a week after it was towed away from the city, its parent company said overnight.

Hong Kong's iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant is towed away in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong's iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant is towed away in Hong Kong. (Source: Associated Press)

The restaurant encountered “adverse conditions” as it was passing the Xisha Islands, also known as the Paracel Islands, in the South China Sea, and water entered the vessel and it began to tip, according to Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises Ltd.

The company said no one was injured, but that efforts to save the vessel failed and it capsized on Sunday (local time).

“As the water depth at the scene is over 1000 metres, (it makes it) extremely difficult to carry out salvage works,” it said in a statement.

It said the company "is very saddened by this accident.”

The Jumbo Floating Restaurant, almost 80 metres in length, had been a landmark in Hong Kong for over four decades, serving Cantonese cuisine to over three million guests including the Queen and Tom Cruise.

It closed in 2020 due to the pandemic and laid off all its staff. Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises said the restaurant became a financial burden to its shareholders, with millions of Hong Kong dollars spent on its inspection and maintenance even though it was not in operation.

The restaurant was towed away last Tuesday. The company said it planned to move it to a lower-cost site where maintenance could be carried out.

It said that prior to its departure, the vessel had been thoroughly inspected by marine engineers and hoardings were installed, and all relevant approvals were obtained.

“The company is now getting further details of the accident from the towing company,” the statement said.

WorldAsiaFood and Drink

Popular Stories

1

Hong Kong's famous floating restaurant sinks at sea

2

'Crusader 252 forever' - Pablo Matera posts emotional farewell

3

Child under 10 years old with Covid-19 dies

4

Govt won't appeal Grounded Kiwis MIQ case

5

Major bank lifts mortgage rates for second time this month

Latest Stories

Explainer: What is Matariki and why is it our newest holiday?

'Crusader 252 forever' - Pablo Matera posts emotional farewell

Concussion stand down period extended by World Rugby

Child under 10 years old with Covid-19 dies

5630 new Covid cases on Tuesday, 17 deaths reported

Related Stories

World's largest freshwater fish caught in Cambodia

Taiwan's capital rattled by earthquake

Video shows huge fire at Shanghai chemical plant, 1 killed

North Korea reports another disease outbreak amid Covid wave