Cold? More chilly nights on the way around the country

You might have looked at the temperature this morning and thought, surely it's colder than that - MetService says days like Tuesday are when you'll want to pay attention to the "feels like" temperature - which factors in wind chill.

Early morning frost (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

MetService explains wind chill by saying in calm conditions, the heat we give off warms the air around us and stays close to our skin - so we feel warmer. Strong winds remove this layer of warm air and replace it with cold air, meaning we feel colder.

"These blustery conditions are due to the isobars bunching up between high pressure over the South Island and a low pressure system away to the northeast of the country," MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said.

Eastern areas will see cloudy and showery weather driven by southeasterly winds, he said.

Niwa said high pressure means chilly overnight and morning temperatures. It also means high humidity levels which combined with cold temperatures, increases the threat of black ice.

On Monday Haast was the warmest place in the country, reaching 16C, while Waiouru was the coldest with it's warmest temperature only 5C.

At Scott Base, Antarctica, it was -31C this morning, and felt like -48C.

A timely, cold start across Aotearoa New Zealand as we welcome the winter solstice.



In fact, the -7.1° in Ranfurly is the coldest temp so far this year at a non-high elevation climate station.



A look (much) farther south shows it could be worse.



🥶 pic.twitter.com/1BpNtTkyz3 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 20, 2022

MetService says we haven't seen the last of the cold night, with more on the way.

Mōrena! It's a cold one across the country this morning and there are a few more cold nights to come. Brrr. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/H2WF18G4kz — MetService (@MetService) June 20, 2022

