Ben Stiller tells Zelensky 'you are my hero' in Kyiv meeting

Hollywood star Ben Stiller met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Monday.

Stiller arrived in Ukraine on Monday as a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) goodwill ambassador.

"You are my hero," Stiller said as he greeted Zelensky.

Stiller also visited the town of Irpin on Monday and talked to people directly affected by the war.

"You see it on TV, you see it on social media, it is something else to actually see it and feel it and then talk to people," Stiller told Zelensky.