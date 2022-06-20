Usyk, Joshua rematch to be held in Saudi Arabia

Source: Associated Press

The rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua for the world heavyweight title will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Aug. 20.

Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine fights Anthony Joshua of Great Britain.

Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine fights Anthony Joshua of Great Britain. (Source: Getty)

Usyk will be defending the IBF, WBA, WBO titles he claimed from Joshua in beating the British fighter in London in September.

Joshua will fight in Saudi Arabia for the second time, having beaten Andy Ruiz Jr. in the kingdom in December 2019 to reclaim the same belts.

The announcement of the rematch was made on Sunday.

Usyk has been in camp for the rematch since leaving the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in March. He had returned there in February to help defend his country from the invading Russians, as part of the Kyiv Territorial Defence force.

“I have a goal,” Usyk said, “with the help of the Lord I will complete my mission.”

Usyk, who made the step up from cruiserweight where he was the unified world champion, is from Crimea and chose to stay with Ukraine after Russia annexed the peninsula in 2014.

He outclassed Joshua to win by unanimous decision at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Joshua is looking to become world champion for the third time and has changed trainers ahead of the rematch.

“Fighting championship-level, back to back, has had its pros and cons, but I decide every day to get stronger, to learn from my experiences and grow,” Joshua said. “A happy fighter is a dangerous fighter and I am the happiest and most motivated I have been.”

