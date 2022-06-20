Taiwan's capital rattled by earthquake

Source: AAP

Buildings have shaken briefly in Taipei as a 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan's eastern coast, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

Taipei, Taiwan (file picture).

Taipei, Taiwan (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The strong quake had a depth of 6.8 kilometres on Monday, with its epicentre in Hualien county, a sparsely populated part of the island, the weather bureau said.

The quake could be felt across Taiwan.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2000 people in 1999.

