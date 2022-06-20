Serious injuries reported in Marlborough crash

Source: 1News

There are reports of serious injuries following a crash in Marlborough on Monday afternoon.

The scene of a crash on State Highway 6, between Lamberts and Camerons Rds, in Kaituna.

The scene of a crash on State Highway 6, between Lamberts and Camerons Rds, in Kaituna. (Source: 1News)

Police say they were called to the scene on State Highway 6 between Lamberts and Camerons Rds, in Kaituna, around 1.40pm.

Initial indications suggest there have been serious injuries, police said.

The road is closed, and diversions are in place.

It comes after seven people, including a baby, were killed following a crash on State Highway 1 south of Picton on Sunday.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area if possible.

