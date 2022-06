A person is missing in the water at Bucklands Beach, East Auckland, after a boat capsized on Saturday night.

Bucklands Beach. (Source: Google Maps.)

Police said three people were on the boat, two of which made it safely to shore while the third remains missing.

A police boat and the eagle helicopter were deployed at around 8pm on Saturday.

Police said the boat was recovered this morning at the northern end of Musick Point.

The search operation will continue this morning.