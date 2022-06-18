Voting booths open for Tauranga by-election

Voting booths have opened across the Tauranga electorate in the last day of voting in the parliamentary by-election.

Twenty voting places opened at 9am and will close at 7pm tonight.

Preliminary results should be available some time after that.

Candidates are vying to replace National's Simon Bridges, who retired from Parliament last month, as the MP for Tauranga.

A full list of voting places is available at vote.nz.

The Electoral Commission says voters should take their EasyVote card to make voting easier, but people can still vote without one.

