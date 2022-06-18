Voting booths open for Tauranga by-election

Source: Radio New Zealand

Voting booths have opened across the Tauranga electorate in the last day of voting in the parliamentary by-election.

File picture.

File picture. (Source: istock.com)

Twenty voting places opened at 9am and will close at 7pm tonight.

Preliminary results should be available some time after that.

Candidates are vying to replace National's Simon Bridges, who retired from Parliament last month, as the MP for Tauranga.

READ MORE: Tauranga city faces issues as voters head to polls

A full list of voting places is available at vote.nz.

The Electoral Commission says voters should take their EasyVote card to make voting easier, but people can still vote without one.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandPoliticsTauranga and Bay of Plenty

