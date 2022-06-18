Video shows huge fire at Shanghai chemical plant, 1 killed

A fire has broken out at a petrochemical enterprise in Shanghai, killing at least one, official media reported.

China's state broadcaster CCTV said the fire occurred at about 4am (Shanghai time) at the ethylene glycol plant area of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company.

Video circulating on social media showed the glow of an explosion filling the night sky. CCTV released aerial video of a fire extinguishing agent being sprayed onto the smoking facilities. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

In a tweet, the BBC's China correspondent, Stephen McDonell, shared footage of a blackened-out sky after much of the visible fire was extinguished.

