Review finds just 1 part of Hutt Hospital block earthquake prone

Hutt Hospital's main tower block has won something of a reprieve after engineers found just one part of the building is earthquake prone.

Hutt Hospital (Source: rnz.co.nz)

It means services may not have to move out at as early as first thought, and the confusion has left the city's mayor furious.

The Heretaunga block was ruled earthquake-prone last month.

It contains the children's ward, the maternity wing, the coronary care unit and other wards and services.

ADVERTISEMENT

With 210 bed spaces it accounts for a quarter of the physical capacity across the Hutt, Kenepuru and Wellington hospitals.

An initial assessment in March and released last month indicated the entire building was only 15% of code meaning the services would have to move out as soon as was feasible.

However, a new engineering review out today shows only the facade - the outside concrete panels - of the block are rated that low.

Despite that the Hutt Valley DHB said the building was still earthquake prone and services should still be relocated, but possibly later than first thought.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry said the DHB had confused the public.

"It is just unacceptable that people have been told for the last month that everything has to get out of the building as soon as possible, and now they're being told most of it will stay there for an undefined amount of time, but clearly a longer period of time.

"Public confidence has been undermined in the building because of the process and the way they have handled this."

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, the DHB said the result does not change the overall status of the building.

"With one element still at 15% [of code], the building is still considered earthquake-prone under law. The other elements are considered earthquake risk.

"We are therefore recommending that the Board confirms our earlier decision to relocate services out of the building as soon as reasonably practicable."

A building is considered to be an 'earthquake risk' if it as assessed to be between 34% and 67% of code.

Less than 34% is considered 'earthquake prone'.

Buildings assessed to be between 34 and 67% of code have an approximate risk to life of between five and 10 times compared to a similar new building.

The DHB will release the new engineering report on Monday June 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

rnz.co.nz