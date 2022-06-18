Limited GP access a concern for those with chronic diseases

Source: Radio New Zealand

There are fears that people suffering from chronic diseases are at greater risk because of the national shortage of GPs.

A generic photo of a doctor. (Source: Getty)

About half of the country's family doctors' clinics are not taking on new patients amid increased pressure on the health system from Covid-19, influenza, and other seasonal illnesses.

Earlier this week, GPs said some people were having to travel for hours just to get a 15 minutes doctors consult.

Diabetes New Zealand chief executive Heather Verry said limited access to GPs meant those needing diabetes tests were left waiting.

She said the knock-on effects could be dire.

"The sooner you get treated and have some medication or whatever is needed, then you delay the onset of potential complications."

She said a delayed diabetes diagnosis could mean that complications such as stroke, blindness and the need for amputations could arise.

A group that supports people with diabetes is backing the idea of a new medical school to deal with this shortage.

At the moment, only Otago and Auckland universities offer medical degrees.

Verry backs the idea of a new medical school and said more education and the opportunity to create new doctors is needed.

"If people are struggling to get to see their GPs and due to a shortage of GPs, then obviously yes there is definitely a need," she said.

Rnz.co.nz

New ZealandHealth

