Limited GP access a concern for those with chronic diseases

There are fears that people suffering from chronic diseases are at greater risk because of the national shortage of GPs.
About half of the country's family doctors' clinics are not taking on new patients amid increased pressure on the health system from Covid-19, influenza, and other seasonal illnesses.
Earlier this week, GPs said some people were having to travel for hours just to get a 15 minutes doctors consult.
Diabetes New Zealand chief executive Heather Verry said limited access to GPs meant those needing diabetes tests were left waiting.
She said the knock-on effects could be dire.
"The sooner you get treated and have some medication or whatever is needed, then you delay the onset of potential complications."
She said a delayed diabetes diagnosis could mean that complications such as stroke, blindness and the need for amputations could arise.
A group that supports people with diabetes is backing the idea of a new medical school to deal with this shortage.
At the moment, only Otago and Auckland universities offer medical degrees.
Verry backs the idea of a new medical school and said more education and the opportunity to create new doctors is needed.
"If people are struggling to get to see their GPs and due to a shortage of GPs, then obviously yes there is definitely a need," she said.