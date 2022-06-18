Amber Heard convinced key evidence may have changed verdict

Amber Heard is convinced a key piece of evidence could have triggered a different outcome in her defamation trial against Johnny Depp.

Amber Heard leaves courthouse. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

On a preview of the Aquaman actress’ interview with Savannah Guthrie that is set to air on Friday night (US time), Heard is asked if there is “one piece of evidence that you wish the jury had seen that you could point to and say, ‘Ah! This would have made a difference’.”

Heard, 36, responds: “Yes”, before Guthrie asks: “What is it?”

She added: “There’s a binder worth of years of notes dating back to 2011 from the very beginning of my relationship that were taken by my doctor who I was reporting the abuse to.”

Guthrie, 50, stressed Depp’s legal team refuted her abuse claims and said not one woman came forward alleging they were hit by the 58-year-old star.

Heard said: “Look what happened to me when I came forward. Would you?”

Heard previously told Guthrie she doesn’t have hard feelings against Depp despite losing the defamation case earlier this month.

She said of Depp, from whom she divorced in 2016: “I love him. I loved him with all my heart. "I tried my best to make a deeply broken relationship work. I have no bad feelings or ill will toward him at all.”

The couple’s bitter six-week trial began around three years after Depp filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard in March 2019 following a newspaper article she wrote that detailed how she was the victim of domestic violence.

Depp won when a jury in Virginia unanimously sided with him and awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

Heard was awarded $2 million by the jury in compensatory damages for her counterclaim but nothing in punitive damages.

Heard admitted to Guthrie she knows she wasn’t a “likeable” or “perfect” alleged victim. She said: “When I testified, I asked the jury to just see me as human," she explained. “I took for granted what I assumed was my right to speak.

“I’m scared that no matter what I do, no matter what I say, or how I say it, every step that I take will present another opportunity for this, sort of, silencing.”