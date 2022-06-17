Tauranga city faces issues as voters head to polls

On the eve of the Tauranga by-election, the city has been facing multiple issues including a suspicious fire at a Rainbow Youth centre, concerns at a local high school and crippling infrastructure.

Tauranga’s new electorate MP will be voted on tomorrow, with National’s candidate Sam Uffindell going up against current Labour MP Jan Tinetti. ACT's Cameron Luxton is also on the voting paper.

The seat was held by former National Party leader and MP Simon Bridges for 14 years.

It comes after the space used by Rainbow Youth and Gender Dynamix - an organisation which serves the area’s transgender and gender diverse communities - was gutted by fire this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was also concerns at Bethlehem College over its statement of belief that marriage is only between a man and woman, while the council is being run by commissioners and gangs, like in many parts of the country, remain an issue for some.

As of June 16, 12,975 people had placed advanced votes in the by-election.