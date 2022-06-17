Conway becomes latest Black Cap to test positive for Covid

Source: AAP

Devon Conway has become the third member of the New Zealand Test squad to test positive for Covid-19, with two of the tourists' backroom staff also caught up in a growing outbreak.

Devon Conway celebrates his 200 at Lord's. (Source: Photosport)

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson was struck down on the eve of the second Test at Trent Bridge, with allrounder Michael Bracewell also testing positive after experiencing symptoms in the aftermath of England's series-clinching victory.

Conway's case came up after a separate round of PCR screening on Thursday, with physio Vijay Vallabh and strength and conditioning specialist Chris Donaldson also being flagged.

The remainder of the squad have returned negative results and those who have been forced to isolate are travelling separately to Leeds on Sunday for the series finale at Headingley.

As it stands all three of Williamson, Bracewell and Conway - who had scores of 46 and 52 batting at three in Nottinghamshire - should be clear to take the field next Thursday, with Cricket New Zealand continuing to follow pre-agreed health protocols in the meantime.

