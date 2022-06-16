'Messy picture' of wet weather, winds on the cards this weekend

While the weather looks more settled than the thunderstorms at the beginning of the week, MetService says it will be a "messy picture" weather-wise this weekend.

There will be milder nights across the North Island, maintained by northerly winds, while the south can expect frosty nights thanks to winds from the southwest.

"For Saturday, a zone of converging winds around the middle of the country is likely to keep some cloudy and wet weather across the west of the North Island and top of the south," MetService meteorologist John Law said.

"During Sunday, the southerly winds push up and across the country. With a subtle change in the wind direction, the good news is there will be some respite from wet weather for the west of the country."

There would be a slow-moving area of rain and cloud about and offshore Taranaki but with careful planning most people could venture outside without getting drenched, he said.

Looking ahead to next week, an area of low pressure sinking southwards on Monday could bring more strong winds and heavy rain to the north, MetService said.

"Although there's still a fair amount of uncertainty in the forecast next week, it's well worth staying up to date with the latest information, especially if you are up in the far North," Law said.

