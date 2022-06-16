Bracewell tests positive for Covid, still a chance for 3rd Test

New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell has tested positive for Covid-19 following his side's second Test defeat to England at Trent Bridge.

Michael Bracewell leaves the pitch after being dismissed on Day 2 of the second Test against England. (Source: Photosport)

Bracewell experienced symptoms on Wednesday morning and became the second squad member to contract the virus after captain Kane Williamson, who missed the second Test after a positive result on the eve of the match.

Bracewell, who made his debut in the five-wicket defeat at Nottingham, will now isolate for five days but should be available to play in the final Test at Headingley next Thursday.

The rest of the New Zealand squad are undertaking a fresh round of rapid antigen tests on Wednesday to determine if there has been a wider outbreak within the group.