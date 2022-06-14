Gisborne dog report raises questions over owner consequences

A dog control report prepared by Gisborne District Council has raised questions among councillors about a lack of consequences for neglectful owners.

By Matthew Rosenberg for Local Democracy Reporting

Late last week, Gisborne District Council animal control team lead Ross Hannam answered questions about the annual dog policy and practices report for the year ended June 2021.

It showed animal control received 1533 general dog complaints for that period, up from 1354 the previous year.

There had been 38 dog attacks on people and 52 dog attacks on other animals.

But it was a lack of enforcement for offending owners that raised the eyebrows of one councillor.

The report showed even though there were 90 dog attacks in total, nobody had been prosecuted or disqualified from owning a dog as a result.

Councillor Kerry Worsnop said attacks on either people or other animals were serious, and questioned if there were instances where owners had been responsible for more than one attack.

She asked what it took for an owner to be made probationary, considering there were currently none sitting in that category, despite 18 owners being subject to investigation for welfare issues.

“I’d like to see someone who’s had a dog destroyed have to jump through a hoop before they can get another dog.”

Hannam did not respond directly as to why the council had not prohibited any offending owners for the report’s period, saying that in most instances, those dogs had been destroyed by either the council or the farmer.

“Before you get to probationary or disqualified, most of the time we’ve taken the dog and destroyed it.”

The council tried to educate owners as instances arose, he said.

Councillor Tony Robinson echoed some of Worsnop’s concerns, saying the report did not clearly show outcomes for more serious incidents.

He said it was information the community would care about.

Meanwhile, Terry Sheldrake noted zero dogs had been picked up by the SPCA, and questioned what the council’s relationship with the organisation looked like.

He also asked what the timeframe was for deciding the fate of the 202 dogs that were euthanised, before the decision was made to put them down.

Hannam said the relationship with the SPCA was “not great” for a variety of reasons, adding dogs were euthanised because they were not suitable for re-homing.

“They’re assessed by us. I have 50 years experience with dogs. I’m not prepared to put a dog back into the community that I’m going to have to deal with next week because it has bitten a toddler.”

The council employs five animal control officers — three in Gisborne and two further up the East Coast — and Hannam said a lack of staff was sometimes an issue.

There was no limit on the number of dogs a person could own, but he believed there should be.

In Tairāwhiti, there are 11,526 registered dogs belonging to a total of 6313 owners.

The number of dogs impounded for the year ended June 2021 was 635, of which 202 were euthanised.

The total number of dog attacks for that period was 90, down from 120 the previous year.

Restricted breed types include Pit Bull Terrier, Dogo Argentino, Brazilian Fila, Japanese Tosa and Perro de Presa Canario.

