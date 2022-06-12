Western coast urged to brace for severe thunderstorms

Western parts of the country have been urged to brace for severe thunderstorms, with forecasts predicting heavy rain, hail and potentially a few tornadoes.

File image. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

MetService has put a severe thunderstorm watch in place for much of the West Coast of the country on Sunday.

The weather forecaster warns frequent thunderstorms are expected to bring heavy rain, hail, strong wind gusts, and possibly a few small tornadoes about coastal areas on Sunday.

From 6am to 6pm on Sunday, severe thunderstorms are forecast to affect coast areas from Fiordland to coastal Waikato, including the Marlborough Sounds, Wellington, Kapiti-Horowhenua, Marlborough, Nelson, Buller, Westland, the Canterbury High Country and the Southern Lakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued https://t.co/B6qcpPXYlv pic.twitter.com/s47zQnDzwk — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) June 11, 2022

The thunderstorms are expected to bring large hail, gusts in excess of 110km/h, and possibly damaging tornadoes near the coast.

A strong wind warning is also in place for the lower North Island, with northwest gales forecast to reach 130 km/h at times.

An unstable northwesterly flow persists over the country through the weekend, bringing more unsettled weather, with wintry conditions over the South Island https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^PL pic.twitter.com/PxylH5LOa4 — MetService (@MetService) June 11, 2022

MetService warns severe wind gusts of this strength may cause structural damage to trees and powerlines, while motorists are urged to take caution while driving.

In the South Island, Strong wind warnings are in place for Westland Buller, the Canterbury high country, Marlborough Sounds and the Kaikoura Coast.

Gusts could reach up to 130 km/h in these areas between Sunday morning and evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

DOC warns trampers of wild weather

The Department of Conservation has warned anyone heading into the outdoors this weekend to check the latest weather forecast first.

Rain, snow, wind and thunderstorms are expected in many parts of the country, including national parks.

DOC says trampers and walkers should pack warm clothes and take extra food.

Queenstown contractors clear vehicles abandoned due to snowfall

Contractors have begun removing abandoned vehicles on the Crown Range Road between Queenstown and Wanaka this afternoon.

Lanes are blocked by a number of cars that became trapped in snowfall and motorists using the route are being told to fit chains to vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Plenty of snow on the summit of the Crown Range Road. Road Snowfall Warnings are in force for several higher South Island Roads https://t.co/aIkbAHKg1S ^PL pic.twitter.com/UzaOF3jqeB — MetService (@MetService) June 11, 2022

The Queenstown Lakes District Council says the Lindis Pass has now reopened, however, motorists should expect ice and grit on the road.

Meanwhile, the Cardrona Alpine Resort its having its first day of snow.

The skifield has received more than 30 centimeters of snow in the past three days.

General Manager Laura Hedley said after a couple of slow seasons, the year was shaping up to be a good one.

She said the resort had so far welcomed more than 100 people.

Just today, Cardrona had two centimeters of new snow, forecasting a heavy fall on Sunday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

rnz.co.nz