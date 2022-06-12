The Beatles momentos up for auction in Auckland

Source: Radio New Zealand

Mementos from the most iconic rock band in history, The Beatles, are up for sale in Auckland on Sunday.

(Source: rnz.co.nz)

Webb's auction firm's director of decorative arts, Ben Erren, said the vendor had served as secretary to the financial controller during her tenure at The Beatles' company, Apple Corps in the UK.

Among the items to be auctioned by Webb's are expense claims for each of the Fab Four, signed fan photos, and a signed copy of John Lennon's first book of songs and poems. Erren said there had been strong offshore interest.

(Source: rnz.co.nz)

"Included in the collection of financial documents is this incredible - what I think is one of the most fascinating things - it's an engagement diary that the vendor kept herself for sort of managing the movement of staff and everything like that."

(Source: rnz.co.nz)

Also included are six royalty statements, referencing classic songs such as 'Something', and hand-written notes detailing instruments.

The lots are expected to fetch a combined total of $20,000.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandMusicAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Britney Spears had panic attack before tying the knot

2

Western coast urged to brace for severe thunderstorms

3

Rebel Wilson, Ramona Agruma 'discussing marriage and kids'

4

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of NZ

5

Heavy snow in South Island welcomed by tourists

Latest Stories

The Beatles momentos up for auction in Auckland

Iran, Venezuela sign 20-year cooperation plan 'to resist' US

Britney Spears had panic attack before tying the knot

Prince Charles reportedly blasts UK's Rwanda deportation plan

Western coast urged to brace for severe thunderstorms

Related Stories

Long ED wait times set to continue for months, doctors warn

6 arrested after drugs, $80k in cash seized in police crackdown

Neighbours near latest Auckland shootings have sleepless night

Man arrested after car shot at in Auckland's Māngere Bridge