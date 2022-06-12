Heavy rain, strong winds, snow in store into Monday

Thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong wind gusts are expected throughout much of the country into Monday as a slow-moving winter storm moves over Aotearoa.

Surface flooding around homes near Acheron Rd in Paremata, Porirua. (Source: 1News)

Hail, snow and small tornadoes are also expected in some regions.

Surface flooding in Wellington has seen part of State Highway 59 from Paremata Crescent to Postgate Drive, Whitby, closed.

Snow falling in Lake Hāwea on Sunday. (Source: Elizabeth Horrell)

Part of State Highway 58 Paremata is also closed between Oak Ave and Postgate Drive due to a slip.

MetService issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Waitomo, Ruapehu, New Plymouth on Sunday afternoon.

Marlborough, Kāpiti Coast, Upper Hutt City, Hutt City, Porirua City, Wellington City and South Wairarapa have also been issued a severe thunderstorm warning.

The thunderstorms are expected to be followed by very heavy rain, large hail and damaging wind gusts.

The forecaster said a severe thunderstorm watch remains in place for Waikato, Waitomo, Taranaki, Kāpiti-Horowhenua and Nelson.

A severe thunderstorm watch may still be in place for Northland, Auckland, Wellington, Marlborough, Buller and Canterbury High Country.

Surface flooding at the roundabout on State Highway 59 in Plimmerton. (Source: NZTA)

The forecaster said thunderstorms could bring large hail greater than 20mm in diameter, damaging winds greater than 110km/h, and possibly one or two tornadoes near the coast. It said any potential tornadoes will only occur in very localised areas.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in place for many areas until 6am Monday. For Northland, Auckland and Waikato, the risk is mainly overnight. See https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 ^SG https://t.co/5s8SrKesZn — MetService (@MetService) June 12, 2022

Severe gales are also in store for Waitomo, Waikato, Auckland, Northland, Coromandel Peninsula, Rotorua and Bay of Plenty.

Heavy rain and strong wind warnings are in place for parts of the lower North Island, Marlborough, Westland, Buller and Cantebury High Country.

A heavy rain and strong wind watch is also in place for much of the country.

MetService warns severe wind gusts can cause structural damage, including to trees and power lines, and may make driving hazardous.

Meanwhile, a heavy snow watch is in place for the Queenstown Lakes District and parts of the Canterbury High Country into Sunday afternoon.

An image sent to 1News shows snow falling near Lake Hāwea.