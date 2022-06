Warriors assistant coach to lead Jordan's Hornets next season

The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to terms with Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson to become their next head coach, according to sources.

Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson to join Hornets in head coaching role. (Source: Associated Press)

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Atkinson has not yet signed the contract.

The Warriors play the Boston Celtics on Saturday afternoon in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The 55-year-old Atkinson was 118-190 in three-plus seasons as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets as the organisation was undergoing a rebuilding process.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is the second Golden State assistant to accept a new job during the Warriors' playoff run this spring.

Warriors assistant Mike Brown has taken the job as Sacramento's new coach, though is remaining with Golden State through the end of the NBA Finals.

Atkinson's hiring by the Hornets leaves only one current opening in the NBA - that being Utah, after Quin Snyder made the decision to step down earlier this week.

Atkinson inherits a team that hasn't been to the playoffs since the 2015-16 season and hasn't won a playoff series in more than two decades.

Still, there is talent on the roster to build around.

All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball is considered to be the player the franchise is building around, and guard Terry Rozier, much-improved forward Miles Bridges and veteran forward Gordon Hayward, although struggling to stay healthy since joining Charlotte two seasons ago, have all had success in the league.

The decision concludes an extensive coaching search that included interviews with former Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, who has been hired as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, Pelicans consultant and longtime NBA coach Mike D'Antoni, former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts and assistant coaches Sean Sweeney (Dallas), David Vanterpool (Brooklyn) and Charles Lee (Milwaukee).

ADVERTISEMENT

Team owner Michael Jordan made the decision to fire James Borrego as head coach on April 22.

The 44-year-old Borrego was 138-163 in four seasons with the Hornets and had received a multi-year contract extension last August.

The Hornets went 43-39 and finished in 10th place in the Eastern Conference this past season before being blown out in the play-in tournament for the second straight season, something that didn't sit well with Jordan.

The 2020-21 season was considered a playoffs-or-bust season for Charlotte, and they failed to advance to a playoff series.