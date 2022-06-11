Up to 200 soldiers die a day as Ukraine pleads for weapons

Up to 200 Ukrainian soldiers are dying every day in the war with Russia, and only more and more advanced Western weaponry will reduce the casualties, turn back the Russian offensive and force Moscow to the negotiating table, an adviser to Ukraine’s president said.

A Ukrainian soldier on a position during heavy fighting in the front line in Severodonetsk, Ukraine on 8 June. (Source: Associated Press)

Mykhailo Podolyak told the BBC, in an interview that aired Thursday (local time), the daily loss of between 100 and 200 Ukrainian fighters resulted from a “complete lack of parity" between Ukraine and Russia, which has “thrown pretty much everything non-nuclear" at the war's front in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week put his country's daily combat death toll at up to 100, but Podolyak said it had grown.

Ukrainian officials have pointed at the mounting losses to emphasise their urgent requests for more Western weapons, which have been critical to the country’s unexpected success in holding off Russia's larger and better-equipped forces.

After a bungled attempt to overrun Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, in the early days of the war, Russia shifted its focus to an eastern region of coal mines and factories known as the Donbas. But its progress there has been plodding.

Podolyak said the delivery of state-of-the-art artillery systems would not only diminish Ukrainian casualties, it would help its the nation's forces reclaim seized territory. The Ukrainian government also is seeking more multiple-rocket launchers.

“There’s something really important...that our partners need to understand, and that’s until Russia suffers a serious military defeat, no form of dialogue will be possible, and they will continue to be able to try and take parts of our country,” he said.

Podolyak also addressed Western fears that Ukraine's forces would use Western-supplied rocket launchers to strike targets inside Russia and potentially escalate the conflict to a wider conflagration: “It won't happen," he said.