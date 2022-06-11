Police chief defends Uvalde school shooting response

The Texas school police chief criticised for his actions during one of the deadliest classroom shootings in US history said on Thursday (local time) that he did not consider himself the person in charge as the massacre killed 19 children and two teachers unfolded.

Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference outside of the Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas Thursday, May 26, 2022. (Source: Associated Press)

Pete Arredondo, the police chief of the Uvalde school district, said he assumed someone else had taken control of the law enforcement response and said that he intentionally left behind both his police and campus radios before entering Robb Elementary School.

He believed the 18-year-old gunman was behind a locked classroom reinforced with a steel jamb that could not be kicked in.

Arredondo said he used his cell phone to call for tactical gear, a sniper and keys to get inside the classroom.

He said he held back from the door for 40 minutes to avoid provoking gunfire and tried dozens of keys brought to him, but that, one by one, they failed to work.

“Each time I tried a key I was just praying,” he told the Tribune.

In the more than two weeks since the shooting, Arredondo’s actions have come under intensifying scrutiny from both state officials and experts trained in mass shooting responses.

Steven McCraw, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, has said the school police chief, who he described as the incident commander, made the “wrong decision” to not order officers to breach the classroom more quickly to confront the gunman.

Pecan trees, planted in the 1960's, shade a memorial created to honor the victims killed in the recent school shooting at Robb Elementary. (Source: Associated Press)

But Arredondo said he believed that carrying radios would slow him down as he entered the school and that he knew that radios did not work in some school buildings.

“I didn’t issue any orders,” Arredondo said.

“I called for assistance and asked for an extraction tool to open the door.”

Poor radio communications are among the concerns raised about how police handled the May 24 shooting and why they didn’t confront the gunman for more than an hour, even as anguished parents outside the school urged officers to go in.

Documents show police waited for protective equipment as they delayed entering the campus, even as they became aware that some victims needed medical treatment.

Sixty officers were assembled on the scene by the time four officers made entry, according to the report.

The two classrooms where the shooting took place included 33 children and three teachers.